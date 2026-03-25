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Notable Wednesday Option Activity: REAL, PAYS, ASTS

March 25, 2026 — 03:28 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in The RealReal Inc (Symbol: REAL), where a total volume of 40,346 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 97% of REAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 20,142 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of REAL. Below is a chart showing REAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Paysign Inc (Symbol: PAYS) options are showing a volume of 4,544 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 454,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 89% of PAYS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 510,355 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 2,713 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 271,300 underlying shares of PAYS. Below is a chart showing PAYS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And AST SpaceMobile Inc (Symbol: ASTS) saw options trading volume of 114,469 contracts, representing approximately 11.4 million underlying shares or approximately 88.9% of ASTS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring April 02, 2026, with 7,468 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 746,800 underlying shares of ASTS. Below is a chart showing ASTS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for REAL options, PAYS options, or ASTS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Home Improvement Stores Dividend Stocks
 SENS Options Chain
 The DividendRank Top 25

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Home Improvement Stores Dividend Stocks-> SENS Options Chain-> The DividendRank Top 25-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

REAL
PAYS
ASTS

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