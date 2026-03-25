Notable Wednesday Option Activity: REAL, PAYS, ASTS

Paysign Inc (Symbol: PAYS) options are showing a volume of 4,544 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 454,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 89% of PAYS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 510,355 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 2,713 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 271,300 underlying shares of PAYS. Below is a chart showing PAYS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:
And AST SpaceMobile Inc (Symbol: ASTS) saw options trading volume of 114,469 contracts, representing approximately 11.4 million underlying shares or approximately 88.9% of ASTS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring April 02, 2026, with 7,468 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 746,800 underlying shares of ASTS. Below is a chart showing ASTS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for REAL options, PAYS options, or ASTS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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