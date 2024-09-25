News & Insights

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: RBLX, PRGS, AVTR

September 25, 2024 — 03:31 pm EDT

September 25, 2024

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Roblox Corp (Symbol: RBLX), where a total of 55,631 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 94.2% of RBLX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 6,623 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 662,300 underlying shares of RBLX. Below is a chart showing RBLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Progress Software Corp (Symbol: PRGS) options are showing a volume of 3,992 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 399,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 92.2% of PRGS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 432,860 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 636 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 63,600 underlying shares of PRGS. Below is a chart showing PRGS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Avantor Inc (Symbol: AVTR) saw options trading volume of 36,162 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 78.2% of AVTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $23.50 strike put option expiring October 11, 2024, with 23,803 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of AVTR. Below is a chart showing AVTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for RBLX options, PRGS options, or AVTR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
