Notable Wednesday Option Activity: RBLX, PRGS, AVTR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Roblox Corp (Symbol: RBLX), where a total of 55,631 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 94.2% of RBLX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024 , with 6,623 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 662,300 underlying shares of RBLX. Below is a chart showing RBLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Progress Software Corp (Symbol: PRGS) options are showing a volume of 3,992 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 399,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 92.2% of PRGS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 432,860 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 636 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 63,600 underlying shares of PRGS. Below is a chart showing PRGS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And Avantor Inc (Symbol: AVTR) saw options trading volume of 36,162 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 78.2% of AVTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $23.50 strike put option expiring October 11, 2024, with 23,803 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of AVTR. Below is a chart showing AVTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RBLX options, PRGS options, or AVTR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.