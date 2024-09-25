Notable Wednesday Option Activity: RBLX, PRGS, AVTR

Progress Software Corp (Symbol: PRGS) options are showing a volume of 3,992 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 399,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 92.2% of PRGS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 432,860 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 636 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 63,600 underlying shares of PRGS. Below is a chart showing PRGS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
And Avantor Inc (Symbol: AVTR) saw options trading volume of 36,162 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 78.2% of AVTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $23.50 strike put option expiring October 11, 2024, with 23,803 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of AVTR. Below is a chart showing AVTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for RBLX options, PRGS options, or AVTR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
