Notable Wednesday Option Activity: RBLX, NVAX, CFLT

Novavax, Inc. (Symbol: NVAX) options are showing a volume of 39,151 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.8% of NVAX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 11,269 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of NVAX. Below is a chart showing NVAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
And Confluent Inc (Symbol: CFLT) options are showing a volume of 30,834 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.9% of CFLT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $28 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 14,119 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of CFLT. Below is a chart showing CFLT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:
