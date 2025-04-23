Notable Wednesday Option Activity: RBLX, NVAX, CFLT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Roblox Corp (Symbol: RBLX), where a total of 44,620 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 66.2% of RBLX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $67 strike call option expiring April 25, 2025 , with 23,368 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of RBLX. Below is a chart showing RBLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67 strike highlighted in orange:

Novavax, Inc. (Symbol: NVAX) options are showing a volume of 39,151 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.8% of NVAX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 11,269 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of NVAX. Below is a chart showing NVAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Confluent Inc (Symbol: CFLT) options are showing a volume of 30,834 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.9% of CFLT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $28 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 14,119 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of CFLT. Below is a chart showing CFLT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RBLX options, NVAX options, or CFLT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.