Notable Wednesday Option Activity: QUBT, QBTS, RGTI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Quantum Computing Inc (Symbol: QUBT), where a total volume of 89,763 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 9.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 97% of QUBT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026 , with 9,111 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 911,100 underlying shares of QUBT. Below is a chart showing QUBT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

D-Wave Quantum Inc (Symbol: QBTS) options are showing a volume of 189,128 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 18.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 92.1% of QBTS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 18,482 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of QBTS. Below is a chart showing QBTS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Rigetti Computing Inc (Symbol: RGTI) saw options trading volume of 215,530 contracts, representing approximately 21.6 million underlying shares or approximately 87.2% of RGTI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $14 strike put option expiring July 17, 2026, with 30,230 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of RGTI. Below is a chart showing RGTI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for QUBT options, QBTS options, or RGTI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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