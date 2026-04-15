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Notable Wednesday Option Activity: QUBT, QBTS, RGTI

April 15, 2026 — 04:00 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Quantum Computing Inc (Symbol: QUBT), where a total volume of 89,763 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 9.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 97% of QUBT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 9,111 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 911,100 underlying shares of QUBT. Below is a chart showing QUBT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

D-Wave Quantum Inc (Symbol: QBTS) options are showing a volume of 189,128 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 18.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 92.1% of QBTS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 18,482 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of QBTS. Below is a chart showing QBTS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Rigetti Computing Inc (Symbol: RGTI) saw options trading volume of 215,530 contracts, representing approximately 21.6 million underlying shares or approximately 87.2% of RGTI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $14 strike put option expiring July 17, 2026, with 30,230 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of RGTI. Below is a chart showing RGTI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for QUBT options, QBTS options, or RGTI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 REITs Hedge Funds Are Selling
 Institutional Holders of PH
 Cheap Energy Stocks Paying Dividends

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
REITs Hedge Funds Are Selling-> Institutional Holders of PH-> Cheap Energy Stocks Paying Dividends-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

QUBT
QBTS
RGTI

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