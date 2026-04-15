Notable Wednesday Option Activity: QUBT, QBTS, RGTI

D-Wave Quantum Inc (Symbol: QBTS) options are showing a volume of 189,128 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 18.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 92.1% of QBTS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 18,482 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of QBTS. Below is a chart showing QBTS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
And Rigetti Computing Inc (Symbol: RGTI) saw options trading volume of 215,530 contracts, representing approximately 21.6 million underlying shares or approximately 87.2% of RGTI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $14 strike put option expiring July 17, 2026, with 30,230 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of RGTI. Below is a chart showing RGTI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for QUBT options, QBTS options, or RGTI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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