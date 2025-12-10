Markets
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: QCOM, AVGO, U

December 10, 2025 — 03:44 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM), where a total of 44,218 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 51% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 3,604 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 360,400 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) options are showing a volume of 117,602 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.8% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 4,242 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 424,200 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

And Unity Software Inc (Symbol: U) saw options trading volume of 38,143 contracts, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares or approximately 48.3% of U's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $49 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 4,093 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 409,300 underlying shares of U. Below is a chart showing U's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $49 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for QCOM options, AVGO options, or U options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

