Notable Wednesday Option Activity: QCOM, AVGO, U

Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) options are showing a volume of 117,602 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.8% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 4,242 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 424,200 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:
And Unity Software Inc (Symbol: U) saw options trading volume of 38,143 contracts, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares or approximately 48.3% of U's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $49 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 4,093 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 409,300 underlying shares of U. Below is a chart showing U's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $49 strike highlighted in orange:
