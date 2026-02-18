Notable Wednesday Option Activity: PWR, FIX, FANG

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Quanta Services, Inc. (Symbol: PWR), where a total of 6,350 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 635,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 57.9% of PWR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $470 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026 , with 1,219 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 121,900 underlying shares of PWR. Below is a chart showing PWR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $470 strike highlighted in orange:

Comfort Systems USA Inc (Symbol: FIX) saw options trading volume of 2,000 contracts, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares or approximately 53.6% of FIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 373,290 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1280 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 345 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 34,500 underlying shares of FIX. Below is a chart showing FIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1280 strike highlighted in orange:

And Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) options are showing a volume of 10,473 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53% of FANG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 2,066 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 206,600 underlying shares of FANG. Below is a chart showing FANG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

