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PUBM

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: PUBM, GOOG, UUUU

April 15, 2026 — 03:59 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in PubMatic Inc (Symbol: PUBM), where a total volume of 5,176 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 517,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 79.2% of PUBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 653,300 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring October 16, 2026, with 4,007 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,700 underlying shares of PUBM. Below is a chart showing PUBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) saw options trading volume of 159,369 contracts, representing approximately 15.9 million underlying shares or approximately 79% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $335 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 10,074 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $335 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Energy Fuels Inc (Symbol: UUUU) options are showing a volume of 69,022 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.7% of UUUU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 16,309 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of UUUU. Below is a chart showing UUUU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for PUBM options, GOOG options, or UUUU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Office Supplies Dividend Stocks
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding VTRS
 Materials Stocks Hedge Funds Are Selling

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Office Supplies Dividend Stocks-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding VTRS-> Materials Stocks Hedge Funds Are Selling-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PUBM
GOOG
UUUU

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