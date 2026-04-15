Notable Wednesday Option Activity: PUBM, GOOG, UUUU

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in PubMatic Inc (Symbol: PUBM), where a total volume of 5,176 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 517,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 79.2% of PUBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 653,300 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring October 16, 2026 , with 4,007 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,700 underlying shares of PUBM. Below is a chart showing PUBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) saw options trading volume of 159,369 contracts, representing approximately 15.9 million underlying shares or approximately 79% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $335 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 10,074 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $335 strike highlighted in orange:

And Energy Fuels Inc (Symbol: UUUU) options are showing a volume of 69,022 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.7% of UUUU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 16,309 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of UUUU. Below is a chart showing UUUU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PUBM options, GOOG options, or UUUU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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