PRCH

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: PRCH, POWL, U

May 07, 2025 — 03:37 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Porch Group Inc (Symbol: PRCH), where a total volume of 19,538 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 97.7% of PRCH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 6,901 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 690,100 underlying shares of PRCH. Below is a chart showing PRCH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Powell Industries, Inc. (Symbol: POWL) saw options trading volume of 2,742 contracts, representing approximately 274,200 underlying shares or approximately 95.3% of POWL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 287,740 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 927 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 92,700 underlying shares of POWL. Below is a chart showing POWL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

And Unity Software Inc (Symbol: U) saw options trading volume of 70,303 contracts, representing approximately 7.0 million underlying shares or approximately 92.3% of U's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 13,223 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of U. Below is a chart showing U's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

