Notable Wednesday Option Activity: POWL, VRT, TLN

February 04, 2026 — 03:18 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Powell Industries, Inc. (Symbol: POWL), where a total volume of 2,136 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 213,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 72.9% of POWL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 292,970 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $340 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 308 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,800 underlying shares of POWL. Below is a chart showing POWL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

Vertiv Holdings Co (Symbol: VRT) options are showing a volume of 33,380 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.9% of VRT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 8,282 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 828,200 underlying shares of VRT. Below is a chart showing VRT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

And Talen Energy Corporation (Symbol: TLN) saw options trading volume of 6,156 contracts, representing approximately 615,600 underlying shares or approximately 63.3% of TLN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 972,695 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 2,102 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 210,200 underlying shares of TLN. Below is a chart showing TLN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for POWL options, VRT options, or TLN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

