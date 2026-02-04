Notable Wednesday Option Activity: POWL, VRT, TLN

Vertiv Holdings Co (Symbol: VRT) options are showing a volume of 33,380 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.9% of VRT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 8,282 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 828,200 underlying shares of VRT. Below is a chart showing VRT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
And Talen Energy Corporation (Symbol: TLN) saw options trading volume of 6,156 contracts, representing approximately 615,600 underlying shares or approximately 63.3% of TLN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 972,695 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 2,102 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 210,200 underlying shares of TLN. Below is a chart showing TLN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for POWL options, VRT options, or TLN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Funds Holding WBIL
CPSL Historical Stock Prices
DOM Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.