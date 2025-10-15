Markets
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: PNC, AXON, GNRC

October 15, 2025 — 02:18 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in PNC Financial Services Group (Symbol: PNC), where a total volume of 13,017 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 78.2% of PNC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 1,682 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 168,200 underlying shares of PNC. Below is a chart showing PNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

Axon Enterprise Inc (Symbol: AXON) options are showing a volume of 3,249 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 324,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.8% of AXON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 593,140 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $600 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 289 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 28,900 underlying shares of AXON. Below is a chart showing AXON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:

And Generac Holdings Inc (Symbol: GNRC) saw options trading volume of 5,670 contracts, representing approximately 567,000 underlying shares or approximately 53.3% of GNRC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 1,231 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 123,100 underlying shares of GNRC. Below is a chart showing GNRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PNC options, AXON options, or GNRC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
