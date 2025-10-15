Notable Wednesday Option Activity: PNC, AXON, GNRC

Axon Enterprise Inc (Symbol: AXON) options are showing a volume of 3,249 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 324,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.8% of AXON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 593,140 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $600 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 289 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 28,900 underlying shares of AXON. Below is a chart showing AXON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:
And Generac Holdings Inc (Symbol: GNRC) saw options trading volume of 5,670 contracts, representing approximately 567,000 underlying shares or approximately 53.3% of GNRC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 1,231 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 123,100 underlying shares of GNRC. Below is a chart showing GNRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PNC options, AXON options, or GNRC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
