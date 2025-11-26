Notable Wednesday Option Activity: PLYM, NU, SOFI

Nu Holdings Ltd (Symbol: NU) options are showing a volume of 173,454 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 17.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44% of NU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 39.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring November 28, 2025, with 51,325 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.1 million underlying shares of NU. Below is a chart showing NU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:
And SoFi Technologies Inc (Symbol: SOFI) saw options trading volume of 349,862 contracts, representing approximately 35.0 million underlying shares or approximately 43.7% of SOFI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 80.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $29 strike call option expiring November 28, 2025, with 29,071 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares of SOFI. Below is a chart showing SOFI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $29 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PLYM options, NU options, or SOFI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
