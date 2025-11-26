Notable Wednesday Option Activity: PLYM, NU, SOFI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc (Symbol: PLYM), where a total of 5,172 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 517,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.8% of PLYM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025 , with 3,019 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,900 underlying shares of PLYM. Below is a chart showing PLYM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Nu Holdings Ltd (Symbol: NU) options are showing a volume of 173,454 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 17.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44% of NU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 39.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring November 28, 2025, with 51,325 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.1 million underlying shares of NU. Below is a chart showing NU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

And SoFi Technologies Inc (Symbol: SOFI) saw options trading volume of 349,862 contracts, representing approximately 35.0 million underlying shares or approximately 43.7% of SOFI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 80.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $29 strike call option expiring November 28, 2025, with 29,071 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares of SOFI. Below is a chart showing SOFI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $29 strike highlighted in orange:

