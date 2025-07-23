Notable Wednesday Option Activity: PLAY, APP, GCT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Dave & Busters Entertainment Inc (Symbol: PLAY), where a total volume of 5,560 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 556,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 61.4% of PLAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 906,270 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025 , with 797 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 79,700 underlying shares of PLAY. Below is a chart showing PLAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Applovin Corp (Symbol: APP) options are showing a volume of 32,088 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.4% of APP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $342.50 strike put option expiring July 25, 2025, with 4,127 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 412,700 underlying shares of APP. Below is a chart showing APP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $342.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And GigaCloud Technology Inc (Symbol: GCT) options are showing a volume of 3,973 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 397,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.3% of GCT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 670,420 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 1,797 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 179,700 underlying shares of GCT. Below is a chart showing GCT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PLAY options, APP options, or GCT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Also see:

