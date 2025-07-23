Markets
PLAY

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: PLAY, APP, GCT

July 23, 2025 — 03:26 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Dave & Busters Entertainment Inc (Symbol: PLAY), where a total volume of 5,560 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 556,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 61.4% of PLAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 906,270 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 797 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 79,700 underlying shares of PLAY. Below is a chart showing PLAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Applovin Corp (Symbol: APP) options are showing a volume of 32,088 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.4% of APP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $342.50 strike put option expiring July 25, 2025, with 4,127 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 412,700 underlying shares of APP. Below is a chart showing APP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $342.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And GigaCloud Technology Inc (Symbol: GCT) options are showing a volume of 3,973 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 397,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.3% of GCT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 670,420 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 1,797 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 179,700 underlying shares of GCT. Below is a chart showing GCT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for PLAY options, APP options, or GCT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 ETFs Holding R
 GHSI market cap history
 PEZ Videos

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
ETFs Holding R-> GHSI market cap history-> PEZ Videos-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PLAY
APP
GCT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.