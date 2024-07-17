Notable Wednesday Option Activity: PKG, CAVA, SSTK

CAVA Group Inc (Symbol: CAVA) saw options trading volume of 16,987 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 61.3% of CAVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $83 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 1,431 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 143,100 underlying shares of CAVA. Below is a chart showing CAVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $83 strike highlighted in orange:
And Shutterstock Inc (Symbol: SSTK) options are showing a volume of 2,653 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 265,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.6% of SSTK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 437,595 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 2,442 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 244,200 underlying shares of SSTK. Below is a chart showing SSTK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
