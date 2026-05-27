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Notable Wednesday Option Activity: PG, FDX, JBL

May 27, 2026 — 01:36 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Procter & Gamble Company (Symbol: PG), where a total of 36,593 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.1% of PG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring May 29, 2026, with 13,626 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of PG. Below is a chart showing PG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) saw options trading volume of 6,783 contracts, representing approximately 678,300 underlying shares or approximately 42.6% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $470 strike call option expiring July 02, 2026, with 290 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 29,000 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $470 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Jabil Inc (Symbol: JBL) saw options trading volume of 5,414 contracts, representing approximately 541,400 underlying shares or approximately 41.8% of JBL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $360 strike put option expiring May 29, 2026, with 1,431 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 143,100 underlying shares of JBL. Below is a chart showing JBL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for PG options, FDX options, or JBL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further PG Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Institutional Holders of PG-> PG and E MACD-> Agricultural Chemicals Dividend Stocks-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PG
FDX
JBL

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