Notable Wednesday Option Activity: PG, FDX, JBL

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Procter & Gamble Company (Symbol: PG), where a total of 36,593 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.1% of PG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring May 29, 2026 , with 13,626 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of PG. Below is a chart showing PG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) saw options trading volume of 6,783 contracts, representing approximately 678,300 underlying shares or approximately 42.6% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $470 strike call option expiring July 02, 2026, with 290 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 29,000 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $470 strike highlighted in orange:

And Jabil Inc (Symbol: JBL) saw options trading volume of 5,414 contracts, representing approximately 541,400 underlying shares or approximately 41.8% of JBL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $360 strike put option expiring May 29, 2026, with 1,431 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 143,100 underlying shares of JBL. Below is a chart showing JBL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PG options, FDX options, or JBL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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