Notable Wednesday Option Activity: PCVX, MRVL, CORT

Marvell Technology Inc (Symbol: MRVL) saw options trading volume of 160,810 contracts, representing approximately 16.1 million underlying shares or approximately 72% of MRVL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring March 27, 2026, with 34,867 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares of MRVL. Below is a chart showing MRVL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
And Corcept Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: CORT) options are showing a volume of 10,145 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.8% of CORT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 2,322 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 232,200 underlying shares of CORT. Below is a chart showing CORT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PCVX options, MRVL options, or CORT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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