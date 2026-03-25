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Notable Wednesday Option Activity: PCVX, MRVL, CORT

March 25, 2026 — 03:28 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Vaxcyte Inc (Symbol: PCVX), where a total volume of 10,776 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 76.3% of PCVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring October 16, 2026, with 3,067 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 306,700 underlying shares of PCVX. Below is a chart showing PCVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Marvell Technology Inc (Symbol: MRVL) saw options trading volume of 160,810 contracts, representing approximately 16.1 million underlying shares or approximately 72% of MRVL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring March 27, 2026, with 34,867 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares of MRVL. Below is a chart showing MRVL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Corcept Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: CORT) options are showing a volume of 10,145 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.8% of CORT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 2,322 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 232,200 underlying shares of CORT. Below is a chart showing CORT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for PCVX options, MRVL options, or CORT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Chase Coleman Stock Picks
 CVGW market cap history
 Semiconductors Dividend Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Chase Coleman Stock Picks-> CVGW market cap history-> Semiconductors Dividend Stocks-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PCVX
MRVL
CORT

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