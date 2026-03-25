Notable Wednesday Option Activity: PCVX, MRVL, CORT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Vaxcyte Inc (Symbol: PCVX), where a total volume of 10,776 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 76.3% of PCVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring October 16, 2026 , with 3,067 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 306,700 underlying shares of PCVX. Below is a chart showing PCVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Marvell Technology Inc (Symbol: MRVL) saw options trading volume of 160,810 contracts, representing approximately 16.1 million underlying shares or approximately 72% of MRVL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring March 27, 2026, with 34,867 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares of MRVL. Below is a chart showing MRVL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And Corcept Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: CORT) options are showing a volume of 10,145 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.8% of CORT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 2,322 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 232,200 underlying shares of CORT. Below is a chart showing CORT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PCVX options, MRVL options, or CORT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.