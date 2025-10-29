Markets
PCOR

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: PCOR, TH, ALGN

October 29, 2025 — 03:22 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Procore Technologies Inc (Symbol: PCOR), where a total volume of 12,929 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 131.4% of PCOR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 984,070 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 5,541 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 554,100 underlying shares of PCOR. Below is a chart showing PCOR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Target Hospitality Corp (Symbol: TH) options are showing a volume of 4,252 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 425,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 125.1% of TH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 339,855 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 2,538 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 253,800 underlying shares of TH. Below is a chart showing TH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN) saw options trading volume of 14,697 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 125% of ALGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring October 31, 2025, with 4,468 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 446,800 underlying shares of ALGN. Below is a chart showing ALGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for PCOR options, TH options, or ALGN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 RBCAA Price Target
 ROIQU Historical Stock Prices
 Funds Holding FLMI

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
RBCAA Price Target-> ROIQU Historical Stock Prices-> Funds Holding FLMI-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PCOR
TH
ALGN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.