Notable Wednesday Option Activity: PCOR, TH, ALGN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Procore Technologies Inc (Symbol: PCOR), where a total volume of 12,929 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 131.4% of PCOR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 984,070 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025 , with 5,541 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 554,100 underlying shares of PCOR. Below is a chart showing PCOR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Target Hospitality Corp (Symbol: TH) options are showing a volume of 4,252 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 425,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 125.1% of TH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 339,855 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 2,538 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 253,800 underlying shares of TH. Below is a chart showing TH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN) saw options trading volume of 14,697 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 125% of ALGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring October 31, 2025, with 4,468 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 446,800 underlying shares of ALGN. Below is a chart showing ALGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

