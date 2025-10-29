Notable Wednesday Option Activity: PCOR, TH, ALGN

Target Hospitality Corp (Symbol: TH) options are showing a volume of 4,252 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 425,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 125.1% of TH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 339,855 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 2,538 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 253,800 underlying shares of TH. Below is a chart showing TH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
And Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN) saw options trading volume of 14,697 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 125% of ALGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring October 31, 2025, with 4,468 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 446,800 underlying shares of ALGN. Below is a chart showing ALGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PCOR options, TH options, or ALGN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
