Notable Wednesday Option Activity: PBI, RDFN, FSLR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Pitney Bowes Inc (Symbol: PBI), where a total of 23,446 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 106.6% of PBI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring February 14, 2025 , with 5,459 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 545,900 underlying shares of PBI. Below is a chart showing PBI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

Redfin Corp (Symbol: RDFN) options are showing a volume of 44,761 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 104.4% of RDFN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8.50 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 13,032 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of RDFN. Below is a chart showing RDFN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) options are showing a volume of 25,127 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 102.1% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $177.50 strike call option expiring February 14, 2025, with 6,233 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 623,300 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $177.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PBI options, RDFN options, or FSLR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

