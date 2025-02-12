News & Insights

Markets
PBI

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: PBI, RDFN, FSLR

February 12, 2025 — 03:21 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Pitney Bowes Inc (Symbol: PBI), where a total of 23,446 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 106.6% of PBI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring February 14, 2025, with 5,459 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 545,900 underlying shares of PBI. Below is a chart showing PBI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Redfin Corp (Symbol: RDFN) options are showing a volume of 44,761 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 104.4% of RDFN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8.50 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 13,032 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of RDFN. Below is a chart showing RDFN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) options are showing a volume of 25,127 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 102.1% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $177.50 strike call option expiring February 14, 2025, with 6,233 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 623,300 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $177.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for PBI options, RDFN options, or FSLR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 MYM Historical Stock Prices
 GSY Stock Predictions
 SRPT Videos

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
MYM Historical Stock Prices-> GSY Stock Predictions-> SRPT Videos-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PBI
RDFN
FSLR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.