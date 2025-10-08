Notable Wednesday Option Activity: PATH, CR, ITT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in UiPath Inc (Symbol: PATH), where a total of 151,295 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 15.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 69.2% of PATH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 21.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring October 10, 2025 , with 10,290 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of PATH. Below is a chart showing PATH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

Crane Co (Symbol: CR) saw options trading volume of 2,032 contracts, representing approximately 203,200 underlying shares or approximately 69.1% of CR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 293,920 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of CR. Below is a chart showing CR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

And ITT Inc (Symbol: ITT) options are showing a volume of 3,134 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 313,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.6% of ITT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 456,915 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 1,513 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,300 underlying shares of ITT. Below is a chart showing ITT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

