Markets
PATH

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: PATH, CR, ITT

October 08, 2025 — 03:28 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in UiPath Inc (Symbol: PATH), where a total of 151,295 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 15.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 69.2% of PATH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 21.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring October 10, 2025, with 10,290 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of PATH. Below is a chart showing PATH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Crane Co (Symbol: CR) saw options trading volume of 2,032 contracts, representing approximately 203,200 underlying shares or approximately 69.1% of CR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 293,920 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of CR. Below is a chart showing CR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And ITT Inc (Symbol: ITT) options are showing a volume of 3,134 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 313,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.6% of ITT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 456,915 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 1,513 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,300 underlying shares of ITT. Below is a chart showing ITT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for PATH options, CR options, or ITT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 BRNS market cap history
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding EARS
 ETFs Holding CHE

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
BRNS market cap history-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding EARS-> ETFs Holding CHE-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PATH
CR
ITT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.