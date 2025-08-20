Markets
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: OSIS, CIM, DINO

August 20, 2025 — 03:23 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in OSI Systems, Inc. (Symbol: OSIS), where a total volume of 2,673 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 267,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 188.6% of OSIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 141,745 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 1,285 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 128,500 underlying shares of OSIS. Below is a chart showing OSIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Chimera Investment Corp (Symbol: CIM) saw options trading volume of 8,796 contracts, representing approximately 879,600 underlying shares or approximately 174.3% of CIM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 504,685 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $13 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 3,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,100 underlying shares of CIM. Below is a chart showing CIM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And HF Sinclair Corp (Symbol: DINO) saw options trading volume of 35,690 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 143.7% of DINO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 17,105 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of DINO. Below is a chart showing DINO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for OSIS options, CIM options, or DINO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
