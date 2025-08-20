Notable Wednesday Option Activity: OSIS, CIM, DINO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in OSI Systems, Inc. (Symbol: OSIS), where a total volume of 2,673 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 267,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 188.6% of OSIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 141,745 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025 , with 1,285 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 128,500 underlying shares of OSIS. Below is a chart showing OSIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Chimera Investment Corp (Symbol: CIM) saw options trading volume of 8,796 contracts, representing approximately 879,600 underlying shares or approximately 174.3% of CIM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 504,685 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $13 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 3,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,100 underlying shares of CIM. Below is a chart showing CIM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

And HF Sinclair Corp (Symbol: DINO) saw options trading volume of 35,690 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 143.7% of DINO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 17,105 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of DINO. Below is a chart showing DINO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

