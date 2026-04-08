Notable Wednesday Option Activity: OSCR, WULF, RIOT

TeraWulf Inc. (Symbol: WULF) saw options trading volume of 238,193 contracts, representing approximately 23.8 million underlying shares or approximately 84.2% of WULF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 28.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $13 strike put option expiring May 15, 2026, with 16,227 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of WULF. Below is a chart showing WULF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:
And Riot Platforms Inc (Symbol: RIOT) saw options trading volume of 128,910 contracts, representing approximately 12.9 million underlying shares or approximately 82% of RIOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 18,043 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of RIOT. Below is a chart showing RIOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for OSCR options, WULF options, or RIOT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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