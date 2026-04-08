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OSCR

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: OSCR, WULF, RIOT

April 08, 2026 — 03:20 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Oscar Health Inc (Symbol: OSCR), where a total of 56,411 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 85.6% of OSCR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $13 strike put option expiring May 15, 2026, with 7,735 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 773,500 underlying shares of OSCR. Below is a chart showing OSCR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

TeraWulf Inc. (Symbol: WULF) saw options trading volume of 238,193 contracts, representing approximately 23.8 million underlying shares or approximately 84.2% of WULF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 28.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $13 strike put option expiring May 15, 2026, with 16,227 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of WULF. Below is a chart showing WULF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Riot Platforms Inc (Symbol: RIOT) saw options trading volume of 128,910 contracts, representing approximately 12.9 million underlying shares or approximately 82% of RIOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 18,043 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of RIOT. Below is a chart showing RIOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for OSCR options, WULF options, or RIOT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs
 CEO YTD Return
 Dividend ETFs

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs-> CEO YTD Return-> Dividend ETFs-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

OSCR
WULF
RIOT

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