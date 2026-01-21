Notable Wednesday Option Activity: OSCR, FCX, HAL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Oscar Health Inc (Symbol: OSCR), where a total of 45,878 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 55.4% of OSCR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $14 strike put option expiring January 23, 2026 , with 2,701 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 270,100 underlying shares of OSCR. Below is a chart showing OSCR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) saw options trading volume of 99,904 contracts, representing approximately 10.0 million underlying shares or approximately 55.2% of FCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 8,172 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 817,200 underlying shares of FCX. Below is a chart showing FCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL) options are showing a volume of 73,129 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.6% of HAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 22,340 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of HAL. Below is a chart showing HAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

