Notable Wednesday Option Activity: OSCR, CRH, CRM

July 16, 2025 — 04:10 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Oscar Health Inc (Symbol: OSCR), where a total of 146,493 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 14.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.1% of OSCR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 34.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $13 strike put option expiring July 25, 2025, with 26,244 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of OSCR. Below is a chart showing OSCR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

CRH plc (Symbol: CRH) options are showing a volume of 16,989 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.5% of CRH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 5,091 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 509,100 underlying shares of CRH. Below is a chart showing CRH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM) options are showing a volume of 34,195 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.3% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring July 25, 2025, with 3,240 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 324,000 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for OSCR options, CRH options, or CRM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

