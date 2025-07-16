Notable Wednesday Option Activity: OSCR, CRH, CRM

CRH plc (Symbol: CRH) options are showing a volume of 16,989 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.5% of CRH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 5,091 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 509,100 underlying shares of CRH. Below is a chart showing CRH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
And Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM) options are showing a volume of 34,195 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.3% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring July 25, 2025, with 3,240 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 324,000 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:
