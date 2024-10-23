Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ORIC, THO, TMUS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Oric Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: ORIC), where a total of 2,020 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 202,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 58.9% of ORIC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 342,775 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024 , with 2,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,400 underlying shares of ORIC. Below is a chart showing ORIC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Thor Industries, Inc. (Symbol: THO) options are showing a volume of 3,082 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 308,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.7% of THO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 524,870 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 814 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 81,400 underlying shares of THO. Below is a chart showing THO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

And T-Mobile US Inc (Symbol: TMUS) saw options trading volume of 17,692 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 57.3% of TMUS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 1,574 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 157,400 underlying shares of TMUS. Below is a chart showing TMUS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ORIC options, THO options, or TMUS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.