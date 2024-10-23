Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ORIC, THO, TMUS

Thor Industries, Inc. (Symbol: THO) options are showing a volume of 3,082 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 308,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.7% of THO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 524,870 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 814 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 81,400 underlying shares of THO. Below is a chart showing THO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
And T-Mobile US Inc (Symbol: TMUS) saw options trading volume of 17,692 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 57.3% of TMUS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 1,574 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 157,400 underlying shares of TMUS. Below is a chart showing TMUS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ORIC options, THO options, or TMUS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Institutional Holders of BWTG
MTDR shares outstanding history
ZLTQ Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.