Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ORCL, QCOM, AOSL

Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) saw options trading volume of 54,273 contracts, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares or approximately 64% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 2,881 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 288,100 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
And Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. (Symbol: AOSL) saw options trading volume of 1,789 contracts, representing approximately 178,900 underlying shares or approximately 63.1% of AOSL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 283,460 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27.50 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 1,360 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 136,000 underlying shares of AOSL. Below is a chart showing AOSL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27.50 strike highlighted in orange:
