Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ORCL, QCOM, AOSL

November 13, 2024 — 03:18 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL), where a total of 41,570 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 70.3% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 4,885 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 488,500 underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) saw options trading volume of 54,273 contracts, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares or approximately 64% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 2,881 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 288,100 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. (Symbol: AOSL) saw options trading volume of 1,789 contracts, representing approximately 178,900 underlying shares or approximately 63.1% of AOSL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 283,460 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27.50 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 1,360 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 136,000 underlying shares of AOSL. Below is a chart showing AOSL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ORCL options, QCOM options, or AOSL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

