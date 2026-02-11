Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ORCL, CSCO, DHT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL), where a total of 180,131 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 18.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 57.2% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 31.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026 , with 12,483 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Cisco Systems Inc (Symbol: CSCO) options are showing a volume of 131,039 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 13.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57% of CSCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $88 strike call option expiring February 13, 2026, with 7,644 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 764,400 underlying shares of CSCO. Below is a chart showing CSCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $88 strike highlighted in orange:

And DHT Holdings Inc (Symbol: DHT) saw options trading volume of 14,794 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 56.9% of DHT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 12,182 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of DHT. Below is a chart showing DHT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

