Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ORA, KEX, HEI

August 14, 2024 — 03:17 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ormat Technologies Inc (Symbol: ORA), where a total volume of 2,959 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 295,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 72.8% of ORA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 406,390 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 1,543 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 154,300 underlying shares of ORA. Below is a chart showing ORA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Kirby Corp. (Symbol: KEX) options are showing a volume of 4,531 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 453,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.4% of KEX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 626,095 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 1,513 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,300 underlying shares of KEX. Below is a chart showing KEX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

And HEICO Corp (Symbol: HEI) saw options trading volume of 2,149 contracts, representing approximately 214,900 underlying shares or approximately 64% of HEI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 335,985 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 2,077 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 207,700 underlying shares of HEI. Below is a chart showing HEI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

