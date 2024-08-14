Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ORA, KEX, HEI

Kirby Corp. (Symbol: KEX) options are showing a volume of 4,531 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 453,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.4% of KEX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 626,095 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 1,513 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,300 underlying shares of KEX. Below is a chart showing KEX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
And HEICO Corp (Symbol: HEI) saw options trading volume of 2,149 contracts, representing approximately 214,900 underlying shares or approximately 64% of HEI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 335,985 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 2,077 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 207,700 underlying shares of HEI. Below is a chart showing HEI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ORA options, KEX options, or HEI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
