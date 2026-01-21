Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ONON, ALAB, LULU

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in On Holding AG (Symbol: ONON), where a total of 25,701 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.5% of ONON's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026 , with 20,601 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of ONON. Below is a chart showing ONON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Astera Labs Inc (Symbol: ALAB) saw options trading volume of 23,080 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 52.1% of ALAB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring January 23, 2026, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of ALAB. Below is a chart showing ALAB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

And lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) options are showing a volume of 18,928 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.7% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 1,317 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 131,700 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

