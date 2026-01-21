Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ONON, ALAB, LULU

Astera Labs Inc (Symbol: ALAB) saw options trading volume of 23,080 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 52.1% of ALAB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring January 23, 2026, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of ALAB. Below is a chart showing ALAB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
And lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) options are showing a volume of 18,928 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.7% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 1,317 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 131,700 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ONON options, ALAB options, or LULU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Cathie Wood Stock Picks
Institutional Holders of KOOL
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding VLY
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.