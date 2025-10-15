Notable Wednesday Option Activity: OMER, RCUS, CECO

Arcus Biosciences Inc (Symbol: RCUS) options are showing a volume of 20,390 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 182.3% of RCUS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 10,099 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of RCUS. Below is a chart showing RCUS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
And CECO Environmental Corp. (Symbol: CECO) saw options trading volume of 10,007 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 157.3% of CECO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 636,330 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 5,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,400 underlying shares of CECO. Below is a chart showing CECO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
