Notable Wednesday Option Activity: OMER, RCUS, CECO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Omeros Corp (Symbol: OMER), where a total volume of 37,699 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 372.3% of OMER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025 , with 5,590 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 559,000 underlying shares of OMER. Below is a chart showing OMER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

Arcus Biosciences Inc (Symbol: RCUS) options are showing a volume of 20,390 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 182.3% of RCUS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 10,099 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of RCUS. Below is a chart showing RCUS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And CECO Environmental Corp. (Symbol: CECO) saw options trading volume of 10,007 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 157.3% of CECO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 636,330 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 5,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,400 underlying shares of CECO. Below is a chart showing CECO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for OMER options, RCUS options, or CECO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

