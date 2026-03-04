Markets
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: OLPX, OKTA, PBF

March 04, 2026 — 03:27 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Olaplex Holdings Inc (Symbol: OLPX), where a total volume of 9,377 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 937,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 96.9% of OLPX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 967,605 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1.50 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 4,624 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 462,400 underlying shares of OLPX. Below is a chart showing OLPX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Okta Inc (Symbol: OKTA) saw options trading volume of 29,509 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 85.8% of OKTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring September 18, 2026, with 2,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,000 underlying shares of OKTA. Below is a chart showing OKTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And PBF Energy Inc (Symbol: PBF) options are showing a volume of 24,968 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.4% of PBF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $44 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 8,570 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 857,000 underlying shares of PBF. Below is a chart showing PBF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $44 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for OLPX options, OKTA options, or PBF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

