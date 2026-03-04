Notable Wednesday Option Activity: OLPX, OKTA, PBF

Okta Inc (Symbol: OKTA) saw options trading volume of 29,509 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 85.8% of OKTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring September 18, 2026, with 2,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,000 underlying shares of OKTA. Below is a chart showing OKTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
And PBF Energy Inc (Symbol: PBF) options are showing a volume of 24,968 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.4% of PBF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $44 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 8,570 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 857,000 underlying shares of PBF. Below is a chart showing PBF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $44 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for OLPX options, OKTA options, or PBF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: ETFs Holding XL
ETN shares outstanding history
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding KHPI
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.