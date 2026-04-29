Markets
OI

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: OI, PRMB, PBF

April 29, 2026 — 03:30 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in O-I Glass Inc (Symbol: OI), where a total volume of 21,877 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 134.3% of OI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring December 18, 2026, with 19,522 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of OI. Below is a chart showing OI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Primo Brands Corp (Symbol: PRMB) saw options trading volume of 49,475 contracts, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares or approximately 133.6% of PRMB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 25,319 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of PRMB. Below is a chart showing PRMB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And PBF Energy Inc (Symbol: PBF) saw options trading volume of 42,111 contracts, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares or approximately 132% of PBF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 15,308 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of PBF. Below is a chart showing PBF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for OI options, PRMB options, or PBF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Dividend ETFs
 ATVC market cap history
 Stocks Going Ex-Dividend

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Dividend ETFs-> ATVC market cap history-> Stocks Going Ex-Dividend-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

OI
PRMB
PBF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.