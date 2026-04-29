Notable Wednesday Option Activity: OI, PRMB, PBF

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in O-I Glass Inc (Symbol: OI), where a total volume of 21,877 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 134.3% of OI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring December 18, 2026 , with 19,522 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of OI. Below is a chart showing OI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Primo Brands Corp (Symbol: PRMB) saw options trading volume of 49,475 contracts, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares or approximately 133.6% of PRMB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 25,319 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of PRMB. Below is a chart showing PRMB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And PBF Energy Inc (Symbol: PBF) saw options trading volume of 42,111 contracts, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares or approximately 132% of PBF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 15,308 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of PBF. Below is a chart showing PBF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for OI options, PRMB options, or PBF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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