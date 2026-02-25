Notable Wednesday Option Activity: NVTS, TMDX, AA

TransMedics Group Inc (Symbol: TMDX) options are showing a volume of 3,199 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 319,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.5% of TMDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 719,220 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 331 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 33,100 underlying shares of TMDX. Below is a chart showing TMDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
And Alcoa Corporation (Symbol: AA) saw options trading volume of 31,965 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 44.2% of AA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $62 strike call option expiring March 13, 2026, with 5,806 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 580,600 underlying shares of AA. Below is a chart showing AA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62 strike highlighted in orange:
