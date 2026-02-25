Markets
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: NVTS, TMDX, AA

February 25, 2026 — 03:26 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Navitas Semiconductor Corp (Symbol: NVTS), where a total of 85,254 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 8.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.2% of NVTS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 18.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring February 27, 2026, with 7,141 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 714,100 underlying shares of NVTS. Below is a chart showing NVTS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

TransMedics Group Inc (Symbol: TMDX) options are showing a volume of 3,199 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 319,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.5% of TMDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 719,220 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 331 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 33,100 underlying shares of TMDX. Below is a chart showing TMDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Alcoa Corporation (Symbol: AA) saw options trading volume of 31,965 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 44.2% of AA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $62 strike call option expiring March 13, 2026, with 5,806 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 580,600 underlying shares of AA. Below is a chart showing AA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for NVTS options, TMDX options, or AA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

