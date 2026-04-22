Notable Wednesday Option Activity: NVDA, PLTR, AMZN

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA), where a total of 1.4 million contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 137.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 89.4% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 154.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $202.50 strike call option expiring April 22, 2026 , with 165,244 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 16.5 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $202.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR) options are showing a volume of 406,168 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 40.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.9% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 49.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring April 24, 2026, with 36,389 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

And Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) options are showing a volume of 358,146 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 35.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 78% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 45.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $255 strike call option expiring April 22, 2026, with 51,975 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $255 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NVDA options, PLTR options, or AMZN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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