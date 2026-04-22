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Notable Wednesday Option Activity: NVDA, PLTR, AMZN

April 22, 2026 — 01:19 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA), where a total of 1.4 million contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 137.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 89.4% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 154.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $202.50 strike call option expiring April 22, 2026, with 165,244 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 16.5 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $202.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR) options are showing a volume of 406,168 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 40.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.9% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 49.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring April 24, 2026, with 36,389 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) options are showing a volume of 358,146 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 35.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 78% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 45.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $255 strike call option expiring April 22, 2026, with 51,975 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $255 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for NVDA options, PLTR options, or AMZN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 BDCs Hedge Funds Are Buying
 Institutional Holders of VCIG
 Good Cheap Growth Stocks To Buy

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
BDCs Hedge Funds Are Buying-> Institutional Holders of VCIG-> Good Cheap Growth Stocks To Buy-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

NVDA
PLTR
AMZN

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