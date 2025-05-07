Notable Wednesday Option Activity: NVDA, NRDS, AXON

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA), where a total of 1.3 million contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 132.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.3% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 280.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $114 strike call option expiring May 09, 2025 , with 75,850 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7.6 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $114 strike highlighted in orange:

NerdWallet Inc (Symbol: NRDS) options are showing a volume of 1,918 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 191,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.5% of NRDS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 412,275 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 613 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 61,300 underlying shares of NRDS. Below is a chart showing NRDS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Axon Enterprise Inc (Symbol: AXON) options are showing a volume of 2,494 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 249,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.3% of AXON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 550,865 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $630 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 280 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 28,000 underlying shares of AXON. Below is a chart showing AXON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $630 strike highlighted in orange:

