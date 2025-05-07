Notable Wednesday Option Activity: NVDA, NRDS, AXON

NerdWallet Inc (Symbol: NRDS) options are showing a volume of 1,918 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 191,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.5% of NRDS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 412,275 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 613 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 61,300 underlying shares of NRDS. Below is a chart showing NRDS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Axon Enterprise Inc (Symbol: AXON) options are showing a volume of 2,494 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 249,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.3% of AXON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 550,865 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $630 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 280 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 28,000 underlying shares of AXON. Below is a chart showing AXON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $630 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NVDA options, NRDS options, or AXON options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: ORGO Options Chain
Institutional Holders of FSTO
JTX Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.