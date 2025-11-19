Notable Wednesday Option Activity: NVAX, BLK, MP

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Novavax, Inc. (Symbol: NVAX), where a total volume of 22,231 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.9% of NVAX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025 , with 12,245 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of NVAX. Below is a chart showing NVAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:

Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK) options are showing a volume of 3,139 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 313,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.1% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 602,950 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $920 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 604 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,400 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $920 strike highlighted in orange:

And MP Materials Corp (Symbol: MP) saw options trading volume of 68,010 contracts, representing approximately 6.8 million underlying shares or approximately 50.7% of MP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 5,425 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 542,500 underlying shares of MP. Below is a chart showing MP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NVAX options, BLK options, or MP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

