Notable Wednesday Option Activity: NUVB, NET, DE

September 17, 2025 — 03:20 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Nuvation Bio Inc (Symbol: NUVB), where a total of 38,288 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 56.6% of NUVB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 19,085 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of NUVB. Below is a chart showing NUVB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

CloudFlare Inc (Symbol: NET) options are showing a volume of 11,286 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.9% of NET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 1,972 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 197,200 underlying shares of NET. Below is a chart showing NET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

And Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE) saw options trading volume of 7,012 contracts, representing approximately 701,200 underlying shares or approximately 52% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $480 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 4,740 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 474,000 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $480 strike highlighted in orange:

