Notable Wednesday Option Activity: NUVB, NET, DE

CloudFlare Inc (Symbol: NET) options are showing a volume of 11,286 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.9% of NET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 1,972 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 197,200 underlying shares of NET. Below is a chart showing NET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:
And Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE) saw options trading volume of 7,012 contracts, representing approximately 701,200 underlying shares or approximately 52% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $480 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 4,740 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 474,000 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $480 strike highlighted in orange:
