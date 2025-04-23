Markets
NFLX

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: NFLX, TSLA, META

April 23, 2025 — 01:33 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX), where a total of 149,210 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 14.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 262.5% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1100 strike call option expiring April 25, 2025, with 13,941 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1100 strike highlighted in orange:

Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) options are showing a volume of 2.4 million contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 240.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 167% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 144.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring April 25, 2025, with 87,479 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 8.7 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

And Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) options are showing a volume of 306,236 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 30.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 145% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $550 strike call option expiring April 25, 2025, with 18,735 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $550 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NFLX options, TSLA options, or META options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

