Notable Wednesday Option Activity: NFLX, TSLA, META

Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) options are showing a volume of 2.4 million contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 240.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 167% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 144.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring April 25, 2025, with 87,479 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 8.7 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:
And Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) options are showing a volume of 306,236 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 30.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 145% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $550 strike call option expiring April 25, 2025, with 18,735 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $550 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NFLX options, TSLA options, or META options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
