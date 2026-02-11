Markets
NET

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: NET, GOOGL, NVDA

February 11, 2026 — 03:45 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in CloudFlare Inc (Symbol: NET), where a total of 72,418 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 129.1% of NET's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring February 13, 2026, with 7,665 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 766,500 underlying shares of NET. Below is a chart showing NET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) options are showing a volume of 458,871 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 45.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 120.2% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 38.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $310 strike put option expiring February 11, 2026, with 27,696 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) options are showing a volume of 2.1 million contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 208.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 117.7% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 176.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $192.50 strike call option expiring February 11, 2026, with 233,841 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 23.4 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $192.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for NET options, GOOGL options, or NVDA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 HASI Price Target
 PODD Historical Stock Prices
 Institutional Holders of EVR

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
HASI Price Target-> PODD Historical Stock Prices-> Institutional Holders of EVR-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

NET
GOOGL
NVDA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.