Notable Wednesday Option Activity: NET, GOOGL, NVDA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in CloudFlare Inc (Symbol: NET), where a total of 72,418 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 129.1% of NET's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring February 13, 2026 , with 7,665 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 766,500 underlying shares of NET. Below is a chart showing NET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) options are showing a volume of 458,871 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 45.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 120.2% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 38.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $310 strike put option expiring February 11, 2026, with 27,696 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:

And NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) options are showing a volume of 2.1 million contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 208.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 117.7% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 176.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $192.50 strike call option expiring February 11, 2026, with 233,841 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 23.4 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $192.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NET options, GOOGL options, or NVDA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.