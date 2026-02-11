Notable Wednesday Option Activity: NET, GOOGL, NVDA

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) options are showing a volume of 458,871 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 45.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 120.2% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 38.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $310 strike put option expiring February 11, 2026, with 27,696 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:
And NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) options are showing a volume of 2.1 million contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 208.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 117.7% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 176.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $192.50 strike call option expiring February 11, 2026, with 233,841 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 23.4 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $192.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NET options, GOOGL options, or NVDA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
