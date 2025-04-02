Notable Wednesday Option Activity: NCNO, BA, TRTX

Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) saw options trading volume of 55,633 contracts, representing approximately 5.6 million underlying shares or approximately 63.7% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $172.50 strike call option expiring April 04, 2025, with 2,838 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 283,800 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $172.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (Symbol: TRTX) saw options trading volume of 5,012 contracts, representing approximately 501,200 underlying shares or approximately 60.8% of TRTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 824,615 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 5,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,000 underlying shares of TRTX. Below is a chart showing TRTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NCNO options, BA options, or TRTX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Dividend Channel
JFU YTD Return
SLAB YTD Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.