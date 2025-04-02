Markets
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: NCNO, BA, TRTX

April 02, 2025 — 03:26 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in nCino Inc (Symbol: NCNO), where a total volume of 8,976 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 897,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 65.4% of NCNO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 1,245 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 124,500 underlying shares of NCNO. Below is a chart showing NCNO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) saw options trading volume of 55,633 contracts, representing approximately 5.6 million underlying shares or approximately 63.7% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $172.50 strike call option expiring April 04, 2025, with 2,838 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 283,800 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $172.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (Symbol: TRTX) saw options trading volume of 5,012 contracts, representing approximately 501,200 underlying shares or approximately 60.8% of TRTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 824,615 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 5,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,000 underlying shares of TRTX. Below is a chart showing TRTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NCNO options, BA options, or TRTX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

