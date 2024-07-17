News & Insights

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: MU, CRWD, IBRX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU), where a total of 221,776 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 22.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 70.6% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 31.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 8,074 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 807,400 underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD) saw options trading volume of 43,115 contracts, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares or approximately 68.6% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $360 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 2,854 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 285,400 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

And ImmunityBio Inc (Symbol: IBRX) options are showing a volume of 21,651 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66% of IBRX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 4,969 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 496,900 underlying shares of IBRX. Below is a chart showing IBRX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

