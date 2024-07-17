Notable Wednesday Option Activity: MU, CRWD, IBRX

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD) saw options trading volume of 43,115 contracts, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares or approximately 68.6% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $360 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 2,854 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 285,400 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:
And ImmunityBio Inc (Symbol: IBRX) options are showing a volume of 21,651 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66% of IBRX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 4,969 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 496,900 underlying shares of IBRX. Below is a chart showing IBRX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MU options, CRWD options, or IBRX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: OFI Historical Stock Prices
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding WIN
MYE Split History
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.