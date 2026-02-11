Markets
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: MU, AEHR, PLTR

February 11, 2026 — 03:45 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU), where a total volume of 446,261 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 44.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 114.2% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 39.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring February 13, 2026, with 25,302 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Aehr Test Systems (Symbol: AEHR) options are showing a volume of 11,567 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 103.1% of AEHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 3,900 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 390,000 underlying shares of AEHR. Below is a chart showing AEHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR) options are showing a volume of 546,628 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 54.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 102.6% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 53.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring February 13, 2026, with 24,317 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MU options, AEHR options, or PLTR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
