Notable Wednesday Option Activity: MU, AEHR, PLTR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU), where a total volume of 446,261 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 44.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 114.2% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 39.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring February 13, 2026 , with 25,302 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

Aehr Test Systems (Symbol: AEHR) options are showing a volume of 11,567 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 103.1% of AEHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 3,900 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 390,000 underlying shares of AEHR. Below is a chart showing AEHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR) options are showing a volume of 546,628 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 54.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 102.6% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 53.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring February 13, 2026, with 24,317 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MU options, AEHR options, or PLTR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.