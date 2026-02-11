Notable Wednesday Option Activity: MU, AEHR, PLTR

Aehr Test Systems (Symbol: AEHR) options are showing a volume of 11,567 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 103.1% of AEHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 3,900 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 390,000 underlying shares of AEHR. Below is a chart showing AEHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
And Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR) options are showing a volume of 546,628 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 54.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 102.6% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 53.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring February 13, 2026, with 24,317 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:
