Notable Wednesday Option Activity: MTN, THO, HUT

Thor Industries, Inc. (Symbol: THO) saw options trading volume of 2,563 contracts, representing approximately 256,300 underlying shares or approximately 41.1% of THO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 623,470 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025, with 1,334 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 133,400 underlying shares of THO. Below is a chart showing THO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
And Hut 8 Corp (Symbol: HUT) saw options trading volume of 30,193 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 40.1% of HUT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 8,168 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 816,800 underlying shares of HUT. Below is a chart showing HUT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:
