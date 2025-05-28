Notable Wednesday Option Activity: MTN, THO, HUT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Vail Resorts Inc (Symbol: MTN), where a total volume of 2,107 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 210,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.3% of MTN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 510,310 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025 , with 389 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 38,900 underlying shares of MTN. Below is a chart showing MTN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Thor Industries, Inc. (Symbol: THO) saw options trading volume of 2,563 contracts, representing approximately 256,300 underlying shares or approximately 41.1% of THO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 623,470 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025, with 1,334 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 133,400 underlying shares of THO. Below is a chart showing THO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

And Hut 8 Corp (Symbol: HUT) saw options trading volume of 30,193 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 40.1% of HUT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 8,168 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 816,800 underlying shares of HUT. Below is a chart showing HUT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

