Markets
MTN

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: MTN, THO, HUT

May 28, 2025 — 03:18 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Vail Resorts Inc (Symbol: MTN), where a total volume of 2,107 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 210,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.3% of MTN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 510,310 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 389 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 38,900 underlying shares of MTN. Below is a chart showing MTN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Thor Industries, Inc. (Symbol: THO) saw options trading volume of 2,563 contracts, representing approximately 256,300 underlying shares or approximately 41.1% of THO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 623,470 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025, with 1,334 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 133,400 underlying shares of THO. Below is a chart showing THO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Hut 8 Corp (Symbol: HUT) saw options trading volume of 30,193 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 40.1% of HUT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 8,168 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 816,800 underlying shares of HUT. Below is a chart showing HUT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MTN options, THO options, or HUT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Funds Holding IMAR
 ETFs Holding STBA
 WKC Stock Predictions

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Funds Holding IMAR-> ETFs Holding STBA-> WKC Stock Predictions-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MTN
THO
HUT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.