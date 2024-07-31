News & Insights

Markets
MSTR

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: MSTR, SBUX, GEF

July 31, 2024 — 03:21 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in MicroStrategy Inc. (Symbol: MSTR), where a total of 15,400 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 119.3% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1400 strike put option expiring August 02, 2024, with 750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,000 underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1400 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) saw options trading volume of 134,016 contracts, representing approximately 13.4 million underlying shares or approximately 105.3% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 5,883 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 588,300 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Greif Inc (Symbol: GEF) saw options trading volume of 1,660 contracts, representing approximately 166,000 underlying shares or approximately 101% of GEF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 164,290 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 824 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 82,400 underlying shares of GEF. Below is a chart showing GEF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MSTR options, SBUX options, or GEF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding MUSI
 ORLY Videos

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MSTR
SBUX
GEF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.