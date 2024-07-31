Notable Wednesday Option Activity: MSTR, SBUX, GEF

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in MicroStrategy Inc. (Symbol: MSTR), where a total of 15,400 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 119.3% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1400 strike put option expiring August 02, 2024 , with 750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,000 underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1400 strike highlighted in orange:

Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) saw options trading volume of 134,016 contracts, representing approximately 13.4 million underlying shares or approximately 105.3% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 5,883 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 588,300 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And Greif Inc (Symbol: GEF) saw options trading volume of 1,660 contracts, representing approximately 166,000 underlying shares or approximately 101% of GEF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 164,290 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 824 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 82,400 underlying shares of GEF. Below is a chart showing GEF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

