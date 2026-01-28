Notable Wednesday Option Activity: MSTR, NWSA, SEE

News Corp (Symbol: NWSA) options are showing a volume of 29,502 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 102.2% of NWSA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring January 15, 2027, with 13,226 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of NWSA. Below is a chart showing NWSA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
And Sealed Air Corp (Symbol: SEE) options are showing a volume of 26,652 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 94.3% of SEE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 26,338 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of SEE. Below is a chart showing SEE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MSTR options, NWSA options, or SEE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
