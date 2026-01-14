Notable Wednesday Option Activity: MRVL, YOU, FLG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Marvell Technology Inc (Symbol: MRVL), where a total of 60,373 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.7% of MRVL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 12.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring February 27, 2026 , with 4,028 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 402,800 underlying shares of MRVL. Below is a chart showing MRVL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Clear Secure Inc (Symbol: YOU) options are showing a volume of 6,340 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 634,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47% of YOU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 2,510 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 251,000 underlying shares of YOU. Below is a chart showing YOU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Flagstar Bank, National Association (Symbol: FLG) options are showing a volume of 22,380 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.9% of FLG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $14 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 20,019 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of FLG. Below is a chart showing FLG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

