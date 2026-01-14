Notable Wednesday Option Activity: MRVL, YOU, FLG

Clear Secure Inc (Symbol: YOU) options are showing a volume of 6,340 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 634,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47% of YOU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 2,510 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 251,000 underlying shares of YOU. Below is a chart showing YOU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
And Flagstar Bank, National Association (Symbol: FLG) options are showing a volume of 22,380 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.9% of FLG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $14 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 20,019 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of FLG. Below is a chart showing FLG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MRVL options, YOU options, or FLG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: LXK Videos
Funds Holding QQA
PAI Dividend History
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.