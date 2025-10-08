Markets
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: MIDD, IE, AAP

October 08, 2025 — 03:27 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Middleby Corp (Symbol: MIDD), where a total of 9,003 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 900,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 140.7% of MIDD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 639,715 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 3,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,000 underlying shares of MIDD. Below is a chart showing MIDD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Ivanhoe Electric Inc (Symbol: IE) options are showing a volume of 25,284 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 137.6% of IE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 4,574 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 457,400 underlying shares of IE. Below is a chart showing IE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Advance Auto Parts Inc (Symbol: AAP) options are showing a volume of 16,689 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 99.3% of AAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 4,459 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 445,900 underlying shares of AAP. Below is a chart showing AAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MIDD options, IE options, or AAP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

