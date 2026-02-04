Notable Wednesday Option Activity: META, HOOD, APP

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META), where a total of 353,162 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 35.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 192.6% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month of 18.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $680 strike call option expiring February 04, 2026 , with 14,251 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $680 strike highlighted in orange:

Robinhood Markets Inc (Symbol: HOOD) options are showing a volume of 366,846 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 36.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 154.9% of HOOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring February 06, 2026, with 14,868 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of HOOD. Below is a chart showing HOOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

And Applovin Corp (Symbol: APP) saw options trading volume of 80,585 contracts, representing approximately 8.1 million underlying shares or approximately 138.9% of APP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $350 strike put option expiring February 06, 2026, with 3,279 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 327,900 underlying shares of APP. Below is a chart showing APP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for META options, HOOD options, or APP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.