Notable Wednesday Option Activity: META, HOOD, APP

Robinhood Markets Inc (Symbol: HOOD) options are showing a volume of 366,846 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 36.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 154.9% of HOOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring February 06, 2026, with 14,868 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of HOOD. Below is a chart showing HOOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
And Applovin Corp (Symbol: APP) saw options trading volume of 80,585 contracts, representing approximately 8.1 million underlying shares or approximately 138.9% of APP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $350 strike put option expiring February 06, 2026, with 3,279 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 327,900 underlying shares of APP. Below is a chart showing APP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:
