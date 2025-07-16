Notable Wednesday Option Activity: MDGL, SXT, GME

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: MDGL), where a total of 3,249 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 324,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 114.5% of MDGL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 283,775 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $420 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025 , with 515 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,500 underlying shares of MDGL. Below is a chart showing MDGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $420 strike highlighted in orange:

Sensient Technologies Corp. (Symbol: SXT) options are showing a volume of 4,897 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 489,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 103.1% of SXT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 474,815 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 2,334 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 233,400 underlying shares of SXT. Below is a chart showing SXT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

And GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME) saw options trading volume of 122,676 contracts, representing approximately 12.3 million underlying shares or approximately 100.7% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 14,484 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

