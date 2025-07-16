Markets
MDGL

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: MDGL, SXT, GME

July 16, 2025 — 04:09 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: MDGL), where a total of 3,249 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 324,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 114.5% of MDGL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 283,775 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $420 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 515 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,500 underlying shares of MDGL. Below is a chart showing MDGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $420 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Sensient Technologies Corp. (Symbol: SXT) options are showing a volume of 4,897 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 489,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 103.1% of SXT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 474,815 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 2,334 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 233,400 underlying shares of SXT. Below is a chart showing SXT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME) saw options trading volume of 122,676 contracts, representing approximately 12.3 million underlying shares or approximately 100.7% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 14,484 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MDGL options, SXT options, or GME options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Chemicals Dividend Stocks
 AEHL Average Annual Return
 CPSI shares outstanding history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Chemicals Dividend Stocks-> AEHL Average Annual Return-> CPSI shares outstanding history-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MDGL
SXT
GME

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.