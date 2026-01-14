Notable Wednesday Option Activity: MDB, SNOW, CORZ

Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW) options are showing a volume of 41,425 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 107.3% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 5,406 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 540,600 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:
And Core Scientific Inc (Symbol: CORZ) saw options trading volume of 113,971 contracts, representing approximately 11.4 million underlying shares or approximately 106.5% of CORZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 15,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of CORZ. Below is a chart showing CORZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MDB options, SNOW options, or CORZ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Stock Options Channel
Funds Holding SSC
ZBRA RSI
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.