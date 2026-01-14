Notable Wednesday Option Activity: MDB, SNOW, CORZ

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB), where a total volume of 15,125 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 109.5% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $400 strike put option expiring January 30, 2026 , with 1,856 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 185,600 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW) options are showing a volume of 41,425 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 107.3% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 5,406 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 540,600 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

And Core Scientific Inc (Symbol: CORZ) saw options trading volume of 113,971 contracts, representing approximately 11.4 million underlying shares or approximately 106.5% of CORZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 15,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of CORZ. Below is a chart showing CORZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:

