Notable Wednesday Option Activity: MCY, UPST, ADBE

Upstart Holdings Inc (Symbol: UPST) options are showing a volume of 210,666 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 21.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 345.6% of UPST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $63 strike put option expiring September 12, 2025, with 26,387 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of UPST. Below is a chart showing UPST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $63 strike highlighted in orange:
And Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) options are showing a volume of 114,187 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 318.9% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $410 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 5,766 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 576,600 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $410 strike highlighted in orange:
