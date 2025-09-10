Markets
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: MCY, UPST, ADBE

September 10, 2025 — 03:25 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Mercury General Corp. (Symbol: MCY), where a total of 11,990 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 529.9% of MCY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 226,280 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 5,886 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 588,600 underlying shares of MCY. Below is a chart showing MCY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Upstart Holdings Inc (Symbol: UPST) options are showing a volume of 210,666 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 21.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 345.6% of UPST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $63 strike put option expiring September 12, 2025, with 26,387 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of UPST. Below is a chart showing UPST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $63 strike highlighted in orange:

And Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) options are showing a volume of 114,187 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 318.9% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $410 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 5,766 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 576,600 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $410 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MCY options, UPST options, or ADBE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

