Notable Wednesday Option Activity: MCK, RKLB, BMY

Rocket Lab Corp (Symbol: RKLB) saw options trading volume of 119,845 contracts, representing approximately 12.0 million underlying shares or approximately 47.5% of RKLB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring February 06, 2026, with 3,659 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 365,900 underlying shares of RKLB. Below is a chart showing RKLB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
And Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (Symbol: BMY) options are showing a volume of 59,498 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.9% of BMY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring February 13, 2026, with 7,697 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 769,700 underlying shares of BMY. Below is a chart showing BMY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MCK options, RKLB options, or BMY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Consumer Services Dividend Stock List
SNX Stock Predictions
Institutional Holders of BCHP
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.