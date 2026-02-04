Markets
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: MCK, RKLB, BMY

February 04, 2026 — 03:18 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in McKesson Corp (Symbol: MCK), where a total volume of 2,888 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 288,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.5% of MCK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 595,995 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $860 strike call option expiring February 06, 2026, with 720 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 72,000 underlying shares of MCK. Below is a chart showing MCK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $860 strike highlighted in orange:

Rocket Lab Corp (Symbol: RKLB) saw options trading volume of 119,845 contracts, representing approximately 12.0 million underlying shares or approximately 47.5% of RKLB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring February 06, 2026, with 3,659 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 365,900 underlying shares of RKLB. Below is a chart showing RKLB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (Symbol: BMY) options are showing a volume of 59,498 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.9% of BMY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring February 13, 2026, with 7,697 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 769,700 underlying shares of BMY. Below is a chart showing BMY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MCK options, RKLB options, or BMY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

